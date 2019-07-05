NBA summer league recap: Bates-Diop scores 17, Wolves top Cavs 85-75

Keita Bates-Diop led the way with 17 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Cleveland Cavaliers 85-75 in the Las Vegas NBA summer league opener for both teams.

Trailing by 11 at the half, the Wolves used a big third quarter, outscoring the Cavs 29-14 to take a 64-60 lead into the fourth.

Minnesota held Cleveland to 15 points in the final quarter to claim the victory.

Kelan Martin had a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with 12 points. Josh Okogie added 14 points.

Former Gopher Jordan Murphy had three points and five rebounds in 14 minutes of play.

Second-round pick Jaylen Nowell did not play due to a right thigh contusion.

STARTING FIVE

Mitchell Creek (SF), Bates-Diop (PF), Naz Reid (C), Okogie (SG), Jordan McLaughlin (PG)

NEXT

A matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. CT.