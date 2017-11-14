Monday’s Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) The only major question was whether it would be unanimous – and it was.

Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are baseball’s Rookies of the Year, after their record-setting home run binges left no need for any dissenting opinions. Judge led the American League with 52 homers, the most ever by a rookie. Bellinger hit 39 and had to settle for the National League’s rookie record.

Article continues below ...

Judge and Bellinger received every first-place vote available from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Judge became the first New York Yankees player to receive this award since Derek Jeter in 1996. Bellinger gave the Dodgers a record 18th Rookie of the Year winner.

This was the first time both Rookie of the Year awards were unanimous since 1997, when Nomar Garciaparra of Boston and Scott Rolen of Philadelphia won.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Miami Marlins will spend this week’s general managers’ meetings shopping Giancarlo Stanton, the pricey slugger who led the major leagues with 59 home runs but does not fit into the plans of the new payroll-paring baseball operations staff headed by former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter.

Stanton, who turned 28 last week, is owed $295 million over the final decade of his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He has a full no-trade provision, so he can determine his destination.

HOUSTON (AP) – It took quite some time, but Carlos Beltran finally got there, winning a World Series title after 20 seasons in the majors.

Now he is leaving the Houston Astros and leaving baseball, retiring after a career in which he was a nine-time All-Star and was Rookie of the Year. The 40-year-old designated hitter and outfielder made the announcement 12 days after the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

He announced his retirement in an essay written for The Players’ Tribune website.

Besides being named an All-Star nine times, most recently in 2016, and the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year, he won three Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger awards.

His production dropped dramatically this year. He hit .295 with 29 homers and 93 RBIs for the New York Yankees and Texas in 2016. He then batted .231 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs for Houston.

ATLANTA (AP) – The remake of the Atlanta Braves’ management was completed when Alex Anthopoulos was named general manager and John Hart was removed as team president.

Anthopoulos, a former Dodgers and Blue Jays executive, will have autonomy of baseball operations, giving him more power than any Braves general manager since John Schuerholz served from 1990 to 2007. Anthopoulos also was given the title of executive vice president, while Hart will assume a senior adviser role, team chairman Terry McGuirk announced at a news conference that Hart did not attend.

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) – Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick was named GQ’s magazine’s ”Citizen of the Year” for his activism.

Kaepernick began kneeling instead of standing during the national anthem last season to protest racial inequality and police brutality. The demonstration sparked a wave of NFL protests by players during the anthem that repeatedly have been denounced by President Donald Trump. Kaepernick parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team.

Kaepernick said on Twitter he’s ”honored” by the recognition.

The magazine’s story included comments from several of Kaepernick’s supporters and confidants.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – In a ceremony that balanced the glitz that Las Vegas embodies and the tragedy from which it is still recovering, the Oakland Raiders broke ground on a 65,000-seat domed stadium across the freeway from the city’s world-famous casinos.

Prince protegee Judith Hill opened the ceremony with a rendition of Andra Day’s song ”Rise Up” as police, firefighters, EMTs and other members of the local community walked through a temporary venue to a standing ovation. Fifty-eight beams of light shone behind the stage, each representing one of the victims of the Oct. 1 attack, which was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Longtime Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton, musician Carlos Santana, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Hall of Famers Howie Long and Fred Biletnikoff were among the crowd that witnessed state and local officials as well as team leaders turn dirt with shiny shovels emblazoned with the Raiders logo.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Duke is No. 1 in The Associated Press’ first regular-season poll of 2017-18.

The Blue Devils were No. 1 in the preseason poll and received 34 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the AP Top 25 released after winning their first two games.

No. 2 Michigan State received 13 first-place votes, No. 3 Arizona got 16 and No. 4 Kansas had 2. Duke had 33 first-place votes in the preseason poll.

Villanova moved up one spot to No. 5, with Wichita State, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina and Southern California rounding out the top 10.

NEW YORK (AP) – The UConn Huskies continue their run at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Huskies (1-0) routed then-No. 10 Stanford in the season opener on Sunday. UConn once again received all 32 votes from the national media panel the following day.

UConn was followed by Texas, Baylor and South Carolina.

The top four teams in the poll went 5-0 winning by an average of nearly 47 points.

Louisville moved up four spots to fifth after beating Ohio State 95-90 in overtime on Sunday. Notre Dame, Mississippi State, UCLA, the Buckeyes and Oregon round out the first 10 teams in the poll.

Stanford dropped to 14th after losing to Ohio State and UConn.