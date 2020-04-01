With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

It was workout Wednesday athletes across all leagues – apparently, it was also bring your kiddo to the gym day!

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and his son were all about those push-ups and sit-ups this morning.

Like father, like son. Steph's son Canon is putting in work! 💪🤣 (via: @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/mZvdBTbseK — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) April 1, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen was serious about those shoulder presses with his son.

Who knew such little arms could be so strong. There are no off days for his soon-to-be big guy.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has a future Super Bowl champion on his hands. His stud of a son was ballin’ out on the field and in the weight room.

Also, peep the mohawk swag.

Today was just a family affair!

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young showed off his moves with his younger brother. Trae might have him beat on the court, but we’re not sure who can boogie down better.

Working out or dancing? We’ll let you decide.

Either way, Phoenix Rising FC goalkeeper Eric Dick is getting his cardio in for the day. We also understand why he needs a change of pace – straight running the stairs is no joke.

Changed up my stair workout just a tad today. Happy Wednesday y’all! Stay Happy! Stay Healthy! Stay Positive! pic.twitter.com/sYqIjo1eAM — Eric Dick (@DaBrickWall00) April 1, 2020

Despite the break in play, it looks like ATP men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic hasn’t lost his touch. We’re not at all surprised he can still put it away with a cooking pan.

Creativity level: 100. Finesse level: 1,000.

Competition never stops 💪🏼😂 #tennisathome🎾🏠 Такмичење није престало 😂 pic.twitter.com/JG8ux5DSdB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 31, 2020

Talk about hitting it out of the park! And also, proving a point – it seems as though the “Soto Shuffle” does in fact get into a pitcher’s head.

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner tried out his own version of the move while getting some batting practice in.

All that exercise has us hungry. Let’s check in with Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter and see what he is cooking up in the kitchen.

Chef @EnesKanter has been staying busy perfecting his Turkish cuisine 😋 pic.twitter.com/mq6CgH8uTD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 30, 2020

Go ahead and enjoy a snack or two – we don’t judge during quarantine.

And while you’re at it, why not hit up your favorite athlete?

You can text to New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart.

Now you guys can text me! Make sure you guys text this number 202-217-0702 p.s all dog photos are accepted! pic.twitter.com/w28Mz0y7Ym — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 1, 2020

Things are getting a little wild this Wednesday, but we’re here for it.