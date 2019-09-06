Mike Shanahan still teaching QBs, this time with youngsters

Mike Shanahan always has been known as a quarterbacks guru. Now, he’s working on developing QBs on the youth level.

USA Football and QB Collective, a group of current and former NFL coaches that includes Shanahan, are working together to teach quarterbacking skills to young players. The partnership forms a component of USA Football’s Football Development Model (FDM).

The FDM is football’s first long-term athlete development model, and is aligned with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s American Development Model. In addition to Shanahan, USA Football’s instruction features Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

“We’re excited to partner with the QB Collective to fuel our Football Development Model with expertise from the most innovative coaches in the NFL and experts in developing high school quarterbacks,” USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck says.

“These coaches help set the pace for on-field excellence in today’s NFL and are the latest to support our Football Development Model, reimagining how America’s game is played, coached and experienced. Players will learn and refine skills through the cutting-edge coaching delivered by our partnership.”

USA Football is the sport’s national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Shanahan, of course, won two Super Bowls as Denver’s coach, with John Elway as his quarterback.