MetLife Stadium to use neutral end zones for Jets, Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jets and Giants won’t be found in the end zones at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

The teams announced Wednesday that because of the timing of their games and a forecast for rain, the stadium will feature neutral end zones with nine diagonal slash marks on the green turf rather than the traditional Jets and Giants names in team colors for the home team.

The Jets host Houston on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and the Giants take on Tennessee at 1 p.m. Sunday. The stadium operations team will have 12 hours to complete a building changeover.

This will mark the second time neutral end zones will be used at MetLife Stadium since it opened in 2010. The first time was on Dec. 17-18, 2016, when the Jets hosted Miami for a Saturday night game and the Giants played Detroit the next day.