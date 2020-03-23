The Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new logo and Twitter had a response

Ahead of the Rams’ fifth season in Los Angeles, they are making changes – but not just to the roster.

The 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀 Rams pic.twitter.com/qyspVxoHWX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

The Los Angeles Rams are relocating to SoFi Stadium, a multibillion-dollar arena complex in Inglewood, California.

And with the move, the franchise has upgraded its look.

The Rams’ updated colors of royal blue and yellow essentially “throw it back” to their previous stint as a franchise in Los Angeles, while their prominent use of “LA” celebrates and cements their return to the West Coast.

One of their logos is also a tribute to the past, with a modern twist on the classic ram’s head.

And the other features an “LA” with a ram’s horn curved around the letters.

Here is the Rams new logo. What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1oOUsrxmuT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 23, 2020

Rams players say they love the change.

I can dig it!!! Now time to set a countdown clock for the new uniforms! https://t.co/PVfYcgNJNg — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 23, 2020

Don’t talk about it, be about it. https://t.co/OjE4hVGAtV — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 23, 2020

A couple fans and sports media members were vibin’ with it.

Low key the actual Ram logo is 🔥🔥 https://t.co/nvRIvPbhyd — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 23, 2020

The snazzy new logo! https://t.co/nmCHMs6Cv3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020

But there has been some criticism, as well.

LOVE the Rams new logo … for the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/P2mjZJnXzY — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 23, 2020

Let's face it: the Rams visual identity peaked somewhere around 1973: pic.twitter.com/ZkDnKPjKa7 — Todd Radom (@ToddRadom) March 23, 2020

Rams new logo pic.twitter.com/PweF3ovYL2 — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) March 23, 2020

Why does the rams logo look like a new morning show coming to LA https://t.co/NzycLfyPgu — scott vener (@brokemogul) March 23, 2020

The silence of the rams 🐑 https://t.co/XeELytcmQm — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 23, 2020

I have nothing positive to offer on the Rams' new logo. Carry on. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 23, 2020

New uniforms to match will be unveiled later this year – likely between the NFL draft and training camp.

We’ll keep you posted on the response.