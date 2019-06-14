Lions waive Roberts after trade with Patriots falls through

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions waived tight end Michael Roberts after trying to trade him to the New England Patriots.

The Lions say trade conditions put Roberts back on the team’s roster before they took him off it for the second straight day.

ESPN reported Roberts failed his physical with the Patriots. Roberts declined comment when reached by The Associated Press on Friday.

Detroit announced Thursday it received a conditional pick from New England in exchange for Roberts. He became expendable this offseason after the Lions drafted Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the first round and signed veterans Jesse James and Logan Thomas.

Detroit drafted Roberts in the fourth round in 2017. He has 13 career receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.