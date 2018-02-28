Lions using franchise tag on Ziggy Ansah

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have designated defensive end Ziggy Ansah as their franchise player.

The Lions announced the decision Tuesday. Ansah, a first-round draft pick in 2013, has 44 sacks in five years with Detroit, including 12 this past season.

Ansah hasn’t played a full 16 games since the 2015 season, but while his health has been an issue, he can still be an elite pass rusher. He had three sacks in a game three times last season, against the Giants, Bengals and Packers.

Article continues below ...

The franchise tag buys the Lions and Ansah until mid-July to reach agreement on a long-term contract. Otherwise, he’ll play on a one-year deal and make the average of the top five players at his position in 2018.

—

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL