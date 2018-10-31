Lions sign linebacker Kelvin Sheppard

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.

The Lions also announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive end Alex Barrett to the practice squad and released tight end Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad.

The moves come one day after Detroit traded standout receiver Golden Tate to Philadelphia for a third-round draft pick . Coach Matt Patricia said that deal was a difficult decision, and he has confidence in the players still on the team. The Lions play at Minnesota this weekend.

Sheppard made six starts for the New York Giants last season and 11 in 2016. He’s also played for Miami, Indianapolis and Buffalo. He was drafted by the Bills in 2011.