Lions release Greg Robinson, clear spot for Taylor Decker

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have released injured offensive tackle Greg Robinson.

The team made the move Friday, ending Robinson’s short stay with the team and clearing a spot for Taylor Decker’s potential return.

Detroit acquired Robinson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last summer after Decker had a shoulder injury. Robinson started the first six games of the season before having an ankle injury.

Decker may make his season debut for the Lions (4-4) against Cleveland (0-8) on Sunday at home.

The Lions will be without offensive guard T.J. Lang against the Browns because of a concussion. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah is doubtful to play because of a back injury that kept him out of practice this week.

