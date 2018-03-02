Lions hire Derius Swinton as offensive assistant coach

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have hired Derius Swinton as an offensive assistant coach.

The Lions made the move Friday.

Swinton has eight years of experience in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Rams.

His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Tennessee in 2007 after he played football and basketball at Hampton.

The Lions hired Matt Patricia last month to replace Jim Caldwell. Patricia was on the New England Patriots‘ staff for 14 seasons, the last six as defensive coordinator.

