Lions’ Decker practices for 1st time since shoulder injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker has taken a step back in his comeback from a shoulder injury.

Decker returned to practice Wednesday and was taken off the physically unable to perform list. He hurt his right shoulder during an offseason workout with the team and had surgery in June.

The Lions acquired Greg Robinson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams after Decker was injured and started him in six games at left tackle. Brian Mihalik replaced the injured Robinson on Sunday in a loss to Pittsburgh.

Article continues below ...

Detroit drafted Decker in the first round last year and he started every game.

The Lions (3-4) have lost three straight going into a road game against Green Bay (4-3) on Monday night.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL