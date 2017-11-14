Lions bring back DE George Johnson and WR Jace Billingsley
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end George Johnson and receiver Jace Billingsley.
Detroit released defensive end Jacquies Smith and receiver Jared Abbrederis on Tuesday to bring back Johnson and Billingsley.
Johnson had two tackles in four games with the Lions earlier this season, and he played in 16 games for them in 2014. He has started in five of 42 games in his career with the Lions, Tampa Bay and Minnesota.
Article continues below ...
Billingsley played in two games in Detroit this season.
The Lions (5-4) play at Chicago (3-6) on Sunday.
—
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 2:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 3:00p ET First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
-
Today 3:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Predator
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Enjoy the Moment
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-