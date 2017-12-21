Lions-Bengals Capsule

DETROIT (8-6) at CINCINNATI (5-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Lions by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Detroit 7-6-1, Cincinnati 7-7

SERIES RECORD – Bengals lead 8-3

LAST MEETING – Bengals beat Lions 27-24, Oct. 20, 2013

LAST WEEK – Lions beat Bears 20-10; Bengals lost to Vikings 34-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 12, Bengals No. 26

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (31), PASS (6)

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (16), PASS (28)

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (28)

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (32), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bengals have won five straight and eight of last nine in series. … Lions tied with Cowboys and Seahawks at 8-6, one game behind Falcons for final NFC wild-card berth. … Lions are 5-2 on road, haven’t won six road games in season since 1961, when they went 8-5-1 overall. … QB Matthew Stafford has three straight games with at least 25 throws and completion percentage of at least 75 percent, tied for second-longest streak in NFL history. He has 13 TD passes and five INTs in last eight games. … WR Marvin Jones Jr. was Bengals’ fifth-round pick in 2012 and played in Cincinnati through 2015. He’s tied for sixth in NFL with eight TD catches, tied for fourth with 13 catches of 25 yards or more. … Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay had two INTs in win over Bears, his second two-INT game of season. He leads NFL with seven INTs. … Lions picked off three passes vs. Bears, the third time they’ve had three in a game this season. They had three interceptions in four games in 2011. … Lions held Bears to 43 yards rushing. Bengals rank last in NFL with 77 yards rushing per game. … Could be Marvin Lewis’ final home game as Bengals coach. His contract is up after season. … Bengals are 3-4 at Paul Brown Stadium. … Since 23-20 loss to Steelers in Monday night game, Bengals have been blown out 33-7 by Bears and 34-7 by Vikings with defense depleted by injuries. They haven’t given up 30 points in three straight games since 1999 under Bruce Coslet. … In last 10 quarters, Bengals have scored 17 points and managed only 495 yards. QB Andy Dalton is 30 of 64 for 315 yards with one TD, three INTs over that span. … Bengals managed one first down and 42 yards in first half vs. Vikings while falling behind 24-0. … Fantasy Tip: Stafford threw for 357 yards with three TDs and no INTs in last game vs. Bengals. He’ll be facing injury-gutted defense that allowed 482 yards against Bears – who came in with worst offense in NFL – and 346 yards against Vikings, who eased up with big lead.

