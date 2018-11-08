Lions-Bears Preview Capsule

DETROIT (3-5) at CHICAGO (5-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Bears by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 5-3, Chicago 5-3

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 97-74-5

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Bears 20-10, Dec. 16, 2017

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Minnesota 24-9; Bears beat Bills 41-9

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 22, Bears No. 10.

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (20), PASS (20).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (4).

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (7), PASS (21).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions have won nine of 10 against Bears. … Detroit coming off back-to-back losses to Seattle, Minnesota after winning two straight. … Lions managed season-low 209 yards against Vikings, held to single digits in points for first time since 17-6 loss to New York Giants on Dec. 18, 2016. Detroit had two drives of more than 30 yards, was 4 of 15 on third downs. … Detroit fired special teams coordinator Joe Marciano on Monday night. … Lions have allowed run play of 40 or more yards in five games. … Detroit traded WR Golden Tate to Philadelphia for 2019 third-round draft pick prior to last week’s game. … Matthew Stafford was sacked 10 times last week, matching the total against Lions QB Jon Kitna against Philadelphia on Sept. 23, 2007. … DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) returned from six-game absence last week with sack in closing seconds of second quarter that forced Vikings to settle for field goal. He also had one in opener against New York Jets. … RB Kerryon Johnson ranks third among NFL rookies with 503 yards rushing. … Including 2017, CB Darius Slay is tied for NFL lead with 10 interceptions. … Bears have matched win total from last season as well as their best eight-game start since 2013. … Chicago is 4-21 against NFC North since start of 2014 season. … Bears have dropped 10 straight against division since beating Minnesota on Oct. 31, 2016. … Chicago’s defense scored two TDs last week: Eddie Jackson’s 65-yard fumble recovery, Leonard Floyd’s 19-yard interception return. … Bears rank fifth in NFL in scoring. … Chicago appears to be getting healthier, with LB Khalil Mack (ankle) and WR Allen Robinson (groin) going through full practice Wednesday after missing past two games. TE Adam Shaheen could also return from preseason foot injury. … QB Mitchell Trubisky is 28 of 49 for 355 yards with three touchdowns, one interception over past two games. … RB Jordan Howard ran for two TDs last week. … Fantasy tip: Howard and running back Tarik Cohen could be in for big games for Chicago going against struggling run defense.

