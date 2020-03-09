Lions announce coaching staff for 2020

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions announced their coaching staff for the 2020 season Monday, including five new hires.

Tyrone McKenzie is taking over as linebackers coach after spending the 2018-19 seasons as inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans. Tony Carter has been hired as a defensive assistant, Morris Henry and Tom Kanavy are new assistant strength and conditioning coaches, and Ty Warren joins the team as part of the William Clay Ford minority coaching assistantship program.

Detroit also announced three promotions: Josh Schuler was moved to head strength and conditioning coach after originally joining the team as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Steve Gregory was promoted to defensive backs coach and Ben Johnson to tight ends coach.

The Lions had previously announced other additions to the staff, such as defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.