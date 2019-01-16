Leftwich joins Buccaneers as offensive coordinator

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it official: Byron Leftwich is the team’s new offensive coordinator.

The Bucs announced the hiring Wednesday, a week after incoming coach Bruce Arians said the ex-NFL quarterback would call plays next season and Clyde Christensen would serve as quarterbacks coach.

Christensen’s hiring also was announced Wednesday, when the Bucs said former player Antwaan Randle El is joining Arians’ staff as an offensive assistant.

Leftwich played 10 seasons in the NFL, entering the league as a first-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003 and also spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buccaneers.

He began his coaching career in 2016, working as an intern coach with the Arizona Cardinals. He was hired as the club’s quarterbacks coach in 2017 and promoted to offensive coordinator during the 2018 season.

Last week, Arians called Leftwich “a rising star in this business” and said he’s confident Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston will benefit from working with the combination of Leftwich and Christensen, who’s been an NFL assistant for 23 seasons.

The Bucs also announced 15 other additions to Arians’ staff: Tim Atkins (defensive quality control), Chris Boniol (specialists), Mike Caldwell (inside linebackers), Mike Chiurco (assistant to head coach), Rick Christophel (tight ends), Larry Foote (outside linebackers), Kevin Garver (wide receivers), Joe Gilbert (offensive line), Cody Grimm (defensive/special teams assistant), Amos Jones (assistant special teams), Todd McNair (running backs), Nick Rapone (safeties), Kacy Rodgers (defensive line), Kevin Ross (cornerbacks) and John Van Dam (offensive quality control).

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin were hired last week.