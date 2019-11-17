Le’Veon Bell is a go for Jets; Ravens missing DT Pierce

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell is active for the New York’s game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Bell was questionable with rib and knee injuries but was expected to play.

In Baltimore, the Ravens will be without defensive tackle Michael Pierce facing the Houston Texans in a matchup of two of the AFC’s top three teams.

Pierce hurt his ankle last week in a victory over Cincinnati. With Pierce’s status uncertain, the Ravens signed defensive tackle Domata Peko and Justin Ellis. Both are expected to play.

The Texans will be without starting receiver Will Fuller, who has a hamstring injury.

With their bye week coming in Week 12, the Vikings cautiously held out four starters, including receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), for their home game against Denver.

Also listed as inactive for Minnesota were right guard Josh Kline (concussion), nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and safety Anthony Harris (groin). Thielen has played in only the first quarter in two of the past five games.

Washington safety Montae Nicholson is active. Nicholson was involved in a situation early Thursday morning when he dropped a 21-year-old woman off at a hospital. She died at the hospital of a drug overdose.

Nicholson, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury, practiced Friday. The team says it is cooperating with officials.

In Detroit, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second straight game while defensive tackle Damon Harrison (groin) is active to play against Dallas.

Cowboys tackle La’el Collins (knee, back) is active, but safety Jeff Heath (shoulder) is not.

At Indianapolis, receiver T.Y. Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowler, was ruled out Friday and will miss his third straight game with a calf injury with the Colts hosting Jacksonville. Pierre Desir, the Colts top cornerback, will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.

In Miami, Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes is active to play against the Dolphins after he was a late addition to Buffalo’s injury report because of a groin issue.