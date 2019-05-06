LA Rams re-sign linebacker Bryce Hager to 1-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed linebacker Bryce Hager to a one-year deal.

The NFC champions announced the deal Monday.

Hager has contributed steadily on special teams since he joined the Rams as a seventh-round draft pick in 2015. He has played in every game over the past four seasons, and he played a team-high 80 percent of Los Angeles’ special teams snaps last season.

Hager also was a backup interior linebacker for Los Angeles in the past two seasons. He could earn more playing time on defense after the Rams released Mark Barron in March.