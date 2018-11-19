Kelly’s injury could force change on Colts’ offensive line

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are trying to figure out how much time, if any, center Ryan Kelly will miss after injuring his knee in Sunday’s victory over Tennessee.

Kelly left early in the fourth quarter of a 38-10 win and limped to the bench.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters during a conference call Monday that the team is still evaluating the injury. Reich said Kelly could “miss a little time.”

Evan Boehm would get the start against Miami if Kelly is out.

Indy’s offensive line has not allowed a sack in five straight games and quarterback Andrew Luck wasn’t even hit Sunday.

Reich was more optimistic about defensive lineman Margus Hunt, who injured his right knee Sunday.