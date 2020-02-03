Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years, and celebrated in style

Last season the Kansas City Chiefs came within six points of making the Super Bowl.

This season, not only did they make the Super Bowl…they made it count.

"We never lost faith and we believed in each other." Article continues below ... Hear from @PatrickMahomes and Andy Reid after the @Chiefs Super Bowl victory ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3X2aD3cWl7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

The win was the first Super Bowl win for Kansas City in 50 years and the first in Andy Reid’s 21-year career as a head coach.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EQE78sd6HG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

After the game, the Chiefs players let the emotions flow in different ways, beginning with tight end Travis Kelce.

What it’s all about. ❤️@tkelce celebrates his first Super Bowl with his dad. pic.twitter.com/CKIe3JKYUy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Tyreek Hill made a bold proclamation in the locker room, claiming this was the first of many for Kansas City.

A few feet away, the party was already rocking.

Best party in Miami rn: the @Chiefs locker room 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fCn6PKuwCJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Tyrann Mathieu, known as the ‘Honey Badger’ dating back to his LSU days, spent a few moments with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Honey Badger takes what it wants. 🏆🍯@Mathieu_Era is a Super Bowl Champion! pic.twitter.com/NtEHPIpdgZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Frank Clark, one of the Chiefs’ more outspoken members, talked about his long journey to an NFL title.

Los Angeles ➡️ Cleveland ➡️ Champion of the World Enjoy the moment, @TheRealFrankC_! pic.twitter.com/rGsr1VM5PN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes, who was crowned Super Bowl MVP, visited with teammates around the locker room in the aftermath of Kansas City’s win.

Patrick Mahomes went around the entire @Chiefs locker room to celebrate with all of his teammates. MVP. pic.twitter.com/yY7lx8zSSU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Lastly, LeSean McCoy, an 11-year NFL veteran, spent a portion of his postgame interview dedicating his first Super Bowl title to the late Kobe Bryant.