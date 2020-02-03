Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years, and celebrated in style

Last season the Kansas City Chiefs came within six points of making the Super Bowl.

This season, not only did they make the Super Bowl…they made it count.

The win was the first Super Bowl win for Kansas City in 50 years and the first in Andy Reid’s 21-year career as a head coach.

After the game, the Chiefs players let the emotions flow in different ways, beginning with tight end Travis Kelce.

Tyreek Hill made a bold proclamation in the locker room, claiming this was the first of many for Kansas City.

A few feet away, the party was already rocking.

Tyrann Mathieu, known as the ‘Honey Badger’ dating back to his LSU days, spent a few moments with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Frank Clark, one of the Chiefs’ more outspoken members, talked about his long journey to an NFL title.

Patrick Mahomes, who was crowned Super Bowl MVP, visited with teammates around the locker room in the aftermath of Kansas City’s win.

Lastly, LeSean McCoy, an 11-year NFL veteran, spent a portion of his postgame interview dedicating his first Super Bowl title to the late Kobe Bryant.