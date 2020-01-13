In the immortal words of one of our greatest scholars: Boy, that escalated quickly.

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Houston Texans on Sunday in a game featuring an absolutely, unequivocally, completely RIDICULOUS first half, capped by an epic Kansas City comeback.

#ChiefsKingdom Article continues below ... The @Chiefs pull off their biggest comeback EVER and are headed back to the AFC Championship. 😤 pic.twitter.com/wX0KUCrTZ0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2020

At first blush, everything was coming up Houston. The scoring opened with the Titans getting about as wide open as you’ll ever see in the playoffs:

KENNY STILLS!! He gets WIDE OPEN for the first TD of the game! Texans take the lead! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/wEvMpe2glo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2020

And that was just the start. The first two quarters saw everything from ludicrous fumbles to blocked punts:

If you are just now tuning into this game here's a quick recap for you: AHHHHHHHHHHHH (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/nXBpDpat3O — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2020

The Texans led 21-0 in the first quarter after a muffed punt by the Chiefs, leaving the football world in collective shock:

EVERYTHING is going the Texans way in the 1st Qtr! (via @HoustonTexans) pic.twitter.com/o5c0C9Vh2s — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2020

But then, following a risky fake punt by the Texans, the Chiefs seemingly rose from the dead:

And in four minutes, Kansas City put 21 points up on the board:

WE'RE NOT OUT OF THIS 🏹 pic.twitter.com/1nPm0ZyuyR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020

A little special teams magic of their own helped the Chiefs turn the tide:

WHAT IN THE WORLD IS THIS GAME?? (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/pvECNXgXqX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2020

By the time Patrick Mahomes spurred the Chiefs to a 28-24 lead on four consecutive TD passes, this one felt all but over:

PATRICK MAHOMES. 28 straight points. 4 first-half touchdown passes. And the @Chiefs have the lead! #ChiefsKingdom #NFLPlayoffs 📺: #HOUvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ytW9g3rQZM pic.twitter.com/AroX5mr1F4 — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020

As the points kept flowing, the Chiefs channeled a man who knows a little something about stomping a mudhole in his opponents:

In the end, Chiefs fans had plenty to gloat about:

To the point that Kansas City ran out of celebratory fireworks:

PSA on the jumbotron in Kansas City— pic.twitter.com/hPZxEnA2SN — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) January 12, 2020

The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans next week in the AFC Championship. The mood in Kansas City for now? Yeah, it’s something like this: