The Kansas City Chiefs had the Texans right where they wanted them
In the immortal words of one of our greatest scholars: Boy, that escalated quickly.
The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Houston Texans on Sunday in a game featuring an absolutely, unequivocally, completely RIDICULOUS first half, capped by an epic Kansas City comeback.
The @Chiefs pull off their biggest comeback EVER and are headed back to the AFC Championship. 😤 pic.twitter.com/wX0KUCrTZ0
At first blush, everything was coming up Houston. The scoring opened with the Titans getting about as wide open as you’ll ever see in the playoffs:
KENNY STILLS!!
He gets WIDE OPEN for the first TD of the game! Texans take the lead!
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/wEvMpe2glo
And that was just the start. The first two quarters saw everything from ludicrous fumbles to blocked punts:
If you are just now tuning into this game here's a quick recap for you: AHHHHHHHHHHHH
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/nXBpDpat3O
The Texans led 21-0 in the first quarter after a muffed punt by the Chiefs, leaving the football world in collective shock:
EVERYTHING is going the Texans way in the 1st Qtr!
(via @HoustonTexans) pic.twitter.com/o5c0C9Vh2s
But then, following a risky fake punt by the Texans, the Chiefs seemingly rose from the dead:
First half recap for @PatrickMahomes and the @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/QL27xAefTe
And in four minutes, Kansas City put 21 points up on the board:
WE'RE NOT OUT OF THIS 🏹 pic.twitter.com/1nPm0ZyuyR
A little special teams magic of their own helped the Chiefs turn the tide:
WHAT IN THE WORLD IS THIS GAME??
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/pvECNXgXqX
By the time Patrick Mahomes spurred the Chiefs to a 28-24 lead on four consecutive TD passes, this one felt all but over:
PATRICK MAHOMES.
28 straight points.
4 first-half touchdown passes.
And the @Chiefs have the lead! #ChiefsKingdom #NFLPlayoffs
📺: #HOUvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ytW9g3rQZM pic.twitter.com/AroX5mr1F4
As the points kept flowing, the Chiefs channeled a man who knows a little something about stomping a mudhole in his opponents:
Chiefs out here doing @steveaustinBSR PROUD! @WWEonFOX
(via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/cWn0r7Jvjw
In the end, Chiefs fans had plenty to gloat about:
To the point that Kansas City ran out of celebratory fireworks:
PSA on the jumbotron in Kansas City— pic.twitter.com/hPZxEnA2SN
The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans next week in the AFC Championship. The mood in Kansas City for now? Yeah, it’s something like this:
"WE COMING BACK!" @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/7Q3aXpkxRa
