Talib active for Rams after long absence, Flacco out again

Josh McCown is starting his third straight game for the New York Jets against the Tennessee Titans with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold out again because of an injured foot.

Darnold returned to practice this week. But the rookie was limited, and the Jets are giving him another week to heal up.

Seattle will be without starting defensive tackle Shamar Stephen against San Francisco. Stephen was listed as questionable with a foot injury. Seattle also is without defensive end Rasheem Green.

San Francisco is down wide receivers Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon. Backup running back Alfred Morris is also out.

Veteran cornerback Aqib Talib is active for the first time since Week 3 for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco is missing his third straight game in a visit to Atlanta.

Talib injured an ankle in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers 10 weeks ago. Flacco returned to practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his right hip Nov. 4. Rookie Lamar Jackson is set for his first road start.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is making his return after missing two months with a broken right foot suffered in the season opener against the Eagles. Jones came off injured reserve three weeks ago but was inactive the past two weeks.

Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green is active against Denver after missing three games with an injured toe. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is inactive for the fourth straight game with a knee injury.

Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack is active and starting at Jacksonville after the Colts’ leading rusher was listed as questionable with a concussion. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) are active and starting.

As expected, Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury in the Bears’ visit to the New York Giants.

Inactives for Sunday’s late games:

NY JETS-TENNESSEE

Jets: QB Sam Darnold, CB Derrick Jones, DB Jeremy Clark, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, OL Ben Braden, WR Rishard Matthews, DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Titans: DB Dane Cruikshank, RB David Fluellen, RB Dalyn Dawkins, OLB Kamalei Correa, G Aaron Stinnie, OT Tyler Marz, DE Matt Dickerson

SAN FRANCISCO-SEATTLE

49ers: WR Marquise Goodwin, WR Pierre Garcon, DB D.J. Reed Jr., RB Alfred Morris, G Joshua Garnett, T Shon Coleman, DL D.J. Jones

Seahawks: S Shalom Luani, FB Tre Madden, CB Kalan Reed, LB K.J. Wright, G Ethan Pocic, DE Rasheem Green, DT Shamar Stephen

KANSAS CITY-OAKLAND

Chiefs: S Eric Berry (heel), WR Sammy Watkins (foot), TE Deon Yelder, OL Kahlil McKenzie, C Jimmy Murray, DL Justin Hamilton

Raiders: WR Martavis Bryant (knee), G Chaz Green, LB Emmanuel Lamur, CB Montrel Meander, T Justin Murray, OL Ian Silberman, TE Darren Waller

MINNESOTA-NEW ENGLAND

Vikings: QB Kyle Slotter, WR Chad Beebe, RB Mike Boone, LB Devante Downs, C Brett Jones, TE David Morgan, DT Jalyn Holmes

Patriots: DB Duke Dawson, DL Danny Shelton, TE Dwayne Allen, CB Keion Crossen, DE Derek Rivers, DL Keionta Davis, OL James Ferentz