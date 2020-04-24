Joe’s target: Bengals open 2nd round by drafting WR Higgins

CINCINNATI (AP) — With a franchise quarterback in hand, the Bengals took a receiver at the start of the second round Friday, drafting Clemson’s Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick.

No more Dalton-to-Green. Now, it’s Burrow-to-Higgins.

Cincinnati chose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall on Thursday, the first time they’ve led off the draft since 2003, when they took Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. Their next pick brought a receiver with whom Burrow can grow.

It’s a replay of 2011, when the Bengals drafted receiver A.J. Green in the first round and Andy Dalton in the second. Cincinnati went to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons after that, though the Bengals lost in the first round each time.

Burrow will supplant Dalton, who has a year left on his contract. Green is around for only one more year guaranteed, as the Bengals used their franchise tag on him for 2020. Green wants a multi-year deal to stay in Cincinnati, but the sides haven’t been able to agree.

Green is coming off his second straight season marred by injury. He missed all of 2019 after tearing up his left ankle during the first workout of training camp.

The Bengals return Tyler Boyd and former first-round pick John Ross at receiver, along with a group of young players who started to emerge last season.