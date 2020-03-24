Quarantine Day 1 million: We’re starting to feel it.

The lack of sports is cutting us all deep – including legendary sportscaster Joe Buck.

But, luckily, Mr. Buck has a solution to his and our heartbreak.

I have good news for you –

While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously! https://t.co/txAGBLPBGz — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

Now, there are some rules that need following.

First, Joe Buck needs real, live action:

But it has to be of daily stuff. Not you playing Madden. Ha https://t.co/Art9dGPRdD — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

And second, we’re all in this together, so giving back is a requirement:

If your video gets posted you have to pledge to donate to a cause during this quarantine. Even if it’s a dollar. Send something! I’m pledging to the St. Louis Community Fund. I’ll do some this week! And supply me with some details please. Here’s my house. — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

With that said, who’s ready? Because we are.

Sounds like you are, too – let’s get to it!

It might have been National Puppy Day on Monday, but we’re always here for dog content.

HOLY MACKEREL THE GREAT @Buck DID PLAY BY PLAY FOR LENNY!!!!!!!!!!!! donating to https://t.co/eQXzjOxFtD right nowhttps://t.co/FndJOWUH0M — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 24, 2020

Next, this young guy would not give up. The Brady jersey is certainly fitting here.

This one might make @patriots fans a bit sad…although Brady wishes he had these moves. @Brogan1197 tag your charity and take care of those boys, I might be seeing them on a Sunday one day! pic.twitter.com/bROi7PPwDE — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

For the most part, family is always on your side – for the most part.

Watch out Breen…if @foxsports ever gets @NBA, I'm getting ready. @AdamHoge, tag a charity and then maybe order your kid a present to make him feel better after this one 🏀. pic.twitter.com/WJMGnrmBsa — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

It’s always a good time to up your darts game.

Plus, you’ve got to admire the angle on this one.

I have a feeling @letitflytom has won his fair share of drinks with skills like this. @PatrickMahomes would be proud. Let us know who you are donating to @letiflytom #bluesbrothers 🎯 pic.twitter.com/WyrkK0hPB6 — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

While this quarantine is providing us with some much-needed family time, with that family time is bound to come a disagreement or two:

Stay tuned for more Joe Buck gems.