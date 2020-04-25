On This Day: The legendary Joe Buck celebrates his 51st birthday

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

Where would sports be without its greatest sportscasters?

That list of greats includes Joe Buck, who on Saturday, celebrates his 51st birthday.

And even though live sports aren’t currently in the picture, Buck has still been sharing with us his legendary talent via Quarantine Calls with Joe Buck.

In short, Buck took fan-submitted videos and announced over them – everything from darts to cooking to football to marble racing.

Take a look at the best of his Quarantine Calls:

Joe Buck is the gift that keeps on giving.

Before his Quarantine Calls became a thing, Buck was already a man who had called some of the greatest moments in sports history.

Remember the Minnesota Miracle?

On this day in 2018, Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs pulled off the Minneapolis Miracle

What about when the Chicago Cubs snapped their 108-year title drought with their World Series win in 2016?

Remember this nifty play from Desean Jackson that earned the Philadelphia Eagles a last-second win over the New York Giants?

Never forget when DeSean Jackson walked off against the Giants

Buck was also on the call for this Jose Altuve walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series.

We could go on all day with this.

Happy birthday, Joe Buck – we hope to hear you again soon.