Houston athletes are rallying behind the Houston Food Bank during the coronavirus outbreak

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

This week, members of the Houston Astros and the Houston Texans put their weight behind the Houston Food Bank in order to raise money to feed local families during the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the first to enter the fray was Astros star infield Alex Bregman.

Bregman is a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star and won a World Series title with the Astros in 2017.

Joining Bregman was fellow Astros star Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers Jr. was an MLB All-Star in 2017, also winning a title with the Astros the same season.

Shortly after, legendary Houston Texan and philanthropic stalwart J.J. Watt, along with his wife Kealia Ohai Watt – a professional soccer player who plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s soccer league – made a sizable donation to the Houston Food Bank.

Watt is a 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, 5-time NFL Pro Bowler and 5-time First-Team All-Pro selection. In 2017, he was named both the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.

The Watts’ donation will help feed children and families across southeast Texas.

The coronavirus has directly affected Ohai Watt, considering the 2020 NWSL season was scheduled to begin on April 18. While the season has not be canceled or postponed as of yet, all preseason games have been canceled.

The Houston Food Bank is the country’s largest food bank in terms of distribution, as it serves 18 counties in southeast Texas.

Those looking to donate can do so online at HoustonFoodBank.org.

In addition to supporting the Houston Food Bank, the Texans franchise is doing its part to help several organizations in Texas.