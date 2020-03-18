With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

This week, members of the Houston Astros and the Houston Texans put their weight behind the Houston Food Bank in order to raise money to feed local families during the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the first to enter the fray was Astros star infield Alex Bregman.

With our help, @HoustonFoodBank is assembling quarantine food kits so our students and their families don’t need to worry about their next 28 meals. Please join me in helping our community, every little bit counts! https://t.co/fr7eCRGvNP https://t.co/XpOxyeu9XU — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) March 14, 2020

Bregman is a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star and won a World Series title with the Astros in 2017.

Joining Bregman was fellow Astros star Lance McCullers Jr.

I will be following @ABREG_1 lead & donating 10 k meals to the @HoustonFoodBank to help these families in need during this time!!! Houston will always come together in times of need. Please join us! @karaleighhh @LMcCullersJrFdn 🤘 https://t.co/19zvT2ObMj https://t.co/AjILtPK1Ea — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) March 15, 2020

McCullers Jr. was an MLB All-Star in 2017, also winning a title with the Astros the same season.

Shortly after, legendary Houston Texan and philanthropic stalwart J.J. Watt, along with his wife Kealia Ohai Watt – a professional soccer player who plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s soccer league – made a sizable donation to the Houston Food Bank.

Sports stars @JJWatt and @KealiaOhai made a generous donation to the Houston Food Bank so we can continue to serve our community during this time of great need. Thank you both for helping us remain a safety net for southeast Texas! https://t.co/bcQO25dVSv — Houston Food Bank (@HoustonFoodBank) March 15, 2020

Watt is a 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, 5-time NFL Pro Bowler and 5-time First-Team All-Pro selection. In 2017, he was named both the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.

The Watts’ donation will help feed children and families across southeast Texas.

More generosity: @JJWatt and his wife @KealiaOhai have personally donated $350,000 to the @HoustonFoodBank, providing over one million meals for those in need during this unprecedented time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

The coronavirus has directly affected Ohai Watt, considering the 2020 NWSL season was scheduled to begin on April 18. While the season has not be canceled or postponed as of yet, all preseason games have been canceled.

A Letter to our NWSL Family pic.twitter.com/A5XQOjNNRS — NWSL (@NWSL) March 17, 2020

The Houston Food Bank is the country’s largest food bank in terms of distribution, as it serves 18 counties in southeast Texas.

Those looking to donate can do so online at HoustonFoodBank.org.

In addition to supporting the Houston Food Bank, the Texans franchise is doing its part to help several organizations in Texas.