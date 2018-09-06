Jets starters Kearse, Maye and Martin sit out practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, safety Marcus Maye and outside linebacker Josh Martin all sat out practice with injuries.

Kearse, Maye and Martin are all projected starters for the Jets, who open their season Monday night at Detroit. The team, which released its first injury report of the week on Thursday, has two more days of full practices.

Kearse is dealing with an abdominal injury, which sidelined him for the last two preseason games. He led the Jets with 65 receptions last season and would provide a veteran presence on offense for rookie starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Maye has a foot injury that coach Todd Bowles says is sore, but wouldn’t provide details. The second-year safety had offseason surgery on an ankle, but Bowles says this latest injury is unrelated.

Martin suffered a concussion in the Jets’ third preseason game against the Giants.