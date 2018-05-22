Jets sign fourth-rounder TE Chris Herndon to 4-year deal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets have signed tight end Chris Herndon, their fourth-round draft pick, to a four-year contract.

The team announced the signing Monday, the day before organized team activities were to begin.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall selection, is the only player among the Jets’ six-man draft class who remains unsigned.

Herndon had 86 catches for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons at Miami. He injured a knee late in the season and has been limited this spring with the Jets, who hope he’ll be completely healthy when training camp begins in late July.

The 6-foot-4, 253-pound Herndon is one of six tight ends currently on New York’s roster, joining Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett, Neal Sterling, Clive Walford and Bucky Hodges.

