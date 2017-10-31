Jets place rookie TE Leggett on IR, sign DL Cooper

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets have placed rookie tight end Jordan Leggett on injured reserve and signed defensive lineman Xavier Cooper.

Leggett was a fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson this year. He was inactive for the first eight games after injuring a knee during the preseason. There was some hope that Leggett might be able to return soon, but his knee swelled after a recent practice.

With defensive linemen Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) and Ed Stinson (neck) uncertain to play Thursday night against Buffalo, the Jets signed Cooper on Tuesday to provide depth at the position.

Cooper was a third-round pick by Cleveland out of Washington State in 2015. He was waived before this season and signed by San Francisco, which cut him last week. Cooper has 46 tackles and two sacks in 32 NFL games.

