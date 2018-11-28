Jets place left guard James Carpenter on season-ending IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left guard James Carpenter on the injured reserve list Wednesday with a shoulder injury, ending the season for one of the team’s most reliable players.

Carpenter had started in 58 straight games since signing with the Jets as a free agent in 2015 until missing New York’s 27-13 loss to New England last Sunday.

“It’s big,” coach Todd Bowles said. “He’s one of our captains, one of the toughest guys we have on the team. It’s tough for him because he doesn’t get injured as much, at least not while he was here. The next guy has got to step up and play.”

Center Spencer Long, who was struggling with a finger injury that was causing him to misfire on some shotgun snaps, moved from center to left guard last week against the Patriots. Jonotthan Harrison took over in Long’s spot, and it appears that could be the plan moving forward. Bowles mentioned that backups Dakota Dozier and Brent Qvale could also factor into the mix.

“We’re rotating the centers and the guards in case something happens,” Bowles said, “but (Long) had the ability to play there last week, so we’ll look at him again this week along with the two other guys.”

The 29-year-old Carpenter was a first-round pick by Seattle out of Alabama in 2011. He played his first four seasons with the Seahawks, including winning a Super Bowl in 2014. He signed a four-year, $19.1 million contract with the Jets in March 2015, and is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.

The Jets also announced they promoted offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad. Braden was signed by New York as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan last year, when he spent the entire season on the practice squad. He made the Jets’ initial roster out of training camp this year and was inactive for the season opener, but was later cut and then re-signed to the practice squad.

Running back Mark Thompson was signed to the practice squad. He was signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in the spring out of Florida.