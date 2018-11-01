Jets-Dolphins Capsule Preview

NEW YORK JETS (3-5) at MIAMI (4-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Dolphins by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – New York 3-5, Miami 4-4

SERIES RECORD – Jets lead 54-50-1

LAST MEETING – Dolphins won at New York 20-12, Sept. 16, 2018

LAST WEEK — Jets lost at Bears 24-10; Dolphins lost at Texans 42-23

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 26, Dolphins No. 20.

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (15), PASS (28).

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (21), PASS (19).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (17T), PASS (23).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (29T), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Dolphins coach Adam Gase is 4-1 against Jets. … Jets rookie Sam Darnold ranks 32nd with passer rating of 74.5. He’s tied for league lead with 10 interceptions. His 55.2 completion percentage is second-lowest in NFL among QBs who have thrown at least 130 passes. … Darnold leads all rookies with 1,705 yards passing and 11 TD passes. Passed for season-high 334 yards against Miami in Week 2. … Jets defense is third-best on third-down conversions at 33 percent. … Rookie TE Christopher Herndon has TD catch in past three games. He’s tied with Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert for most touchdowns among rookie TEs with three. … Jets’ Andre Roberts leads NFL with punt return average of 18.1 yards. … New York had 207 yards of total offense last week, third-lowest total in coach Todd Bowles’ three-plus seasons. … Gase 20-20 in regular season at Miami. That’s same 40-game record as his predecessor, Joe Philbin. … Dolphins have been outgained by 590 yards. … In past three games, Miami has given up 600 yards rushing, average of 5.9 per play. During same stretch, opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 751 yards with 10 touchdown passes, one interception and passer rating of 143.9. … Miami leading rusher Frank Gore has 77 career touchdowns rushing, but none this year. Dolphins have three, more than only Jaguars. … Gore has 18,145 scrimmage yards and needs 46 to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (18,190) for sixth-most in NFL history. … Jakeem Grant leads NFL with average of 32.3 yards on kickoff returns. He’s second – behind Jets’ Roberts – with average of 17.4 on punt returns. … Dolphins are tied for second with 11 interceptions but have no takeaways in past two weeks. … Rookie LB Jerome Baker is only active Miami player with more than one sack. He has two. … Fantasy Tip: Isaiah Crowell had Jets-record 219 yards rushing against Denver in Week 5, and he could find Dolphins’ soft run defense equally inviting.