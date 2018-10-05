Jets claim LB Tarell Basham off waivers from Colts

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have claimed linebacker Tarell Basham off waivers from Indianapolis and waived defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi.

Basham was a third-round draft pick of the Colts out of Ohio University last year. He was waived by Indianapolis on Thursday after playing in one game this season. Basham had seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games as a rookie.

Kaufusi was promoted to the active roster Monday after being signed to the practice squad last month.

The Jets also released wide receiver ArDarius Stewart from the practice squad Friday with an injury settlement.

The 2017 third-rounder was suspended the first two games this year for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers. He was waived after he returned and then signed to the practice squad. He recently injured a leg during practice and was placed on practice squad-injured reserve.