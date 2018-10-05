Jets CB Trumaine Johnson out for game vs. Broncos

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will have to stop the Denver Broncos‘ offense without their No. 1 cornerback.

Trumaine Johnson was ruled out for Sunday’s game because of a strained quadriceps. He was hurt during practice Thursday and sat out Friday.

“He’ll be out this week,” coach Todd Bowles said. “So we’re just going to monitor it after that and see how he’s feeling.”

Bowles would not give any details but did not think it was a season-ending injury.

“Not at this time, no it’s not,” Bowles said.

Johnson was the Jets’ top free-agent signing in March, giving him a five-year, $72.5 million deal. He has had a mostly inconsistent first four games with New York after spending his first six seasons with the Rams.

“Any time you lose a starter, it’s a big deal, but we have guys that have played over the past couple of years,” Bowles said.

Morris Claiborne will likely move into Johnson’s spot, with Bowles using a mix of Buster Skrine, Darryl Roberts, Juston Burris and rookie Parry Nickerson on the other side against the likes of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

“We’ll toy around a little bit and reveal it on Sunday,” Bowles said.

Skrine is the Jets’ primary nickel corner and his strength is playing inside in the slot, although he has plenty of experience playing on the outside. So does Roberts, who started four games last season and two in 2016.

“Coach is always preaching that it’s the next man up,” said Roberts, who has an interception this season. “So, if I do get to go on Sunday, then I’ll be ready for my opportunity to play.”

Roberts was a full participant at practice after being limited by a hamstring issue at practice Thursday.

“He’s tough, he’s a good tackler,” Bowles said. “We know he’s a good corner, he plays man, he plays zone well and he competes, so you like that about him.”

Burris was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2016 but has been inactive the last three games. Nickerson, a sixth-rounder this year, has played as a backup in all four games.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson returned this week from a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, but Bowles said Robinson won’t be added to the active roster before the game. The Jets have an exemption for Robinson, meaning he can continue to practice with the team, but New York has until Monday to add him to the active roster or release him.

In other injuries, also ruled out by the Jets were wide receiver Charone Peake (hamstring) and tight end Neal Sterling (concussion).

Safety Marcus Maye, who made his season debut last week at Jacksonville, is questionable after being limited in practice all week with ankle and foot ailments.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa was a full participant after being limited Thursday with a hip issue.