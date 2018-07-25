Jets CB Robinson suspended 4 games by NFL
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Robinson was arrested and charged with drug possession and carelessly driving in Morris County, New Jersey, last December. Police accused Robinson of having marijuana-laced candy in his car, which they said smelled like marijuana.
The NFL announced the suspension Wednesday, a day before Jets veteran players are due to report for training camp.
Robinson will be eligible to participate in preseason practices and games. He can return to the team on Oct. 1.
The former LSU star was acquired from San Francisco last October for a fifth-round pick. He had just two tackles in limited action with New York, but made one start against Kansas City on Dec. 3.
—
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
If you can slap that into Elvis, I’d appreciate it.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Robinson was arrested and charged with drug possession and carelessly driving in Morris County, New Jersey, last December. Police accused Robinson of having marijuana-laced candy in his car, which they said smelled like marijuana.
The NFL announced the suspension Wednesday, a day before Jets veteran players are due to report for training camp.
Robinson will be eligible to participate in preseason practices and games. He can return to the team on Oct. 1.
The former LSU star was acquired from San Francisco last October for a fifth-round pick. He had just two tackles in limited action with New York, but made one start against Kansas City on Dec. 3.
---
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
If you can slap that into Elvis, I'd appreciate it.
Jets CB Robinson suspended 4 games by NFL
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices