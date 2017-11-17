Jenkins not bothered by criticism following bad game in SF

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Janoris Jenkins isn’t apologizing for having a bad game against the San Francisco 49ers and he is not promising to make up for it this week by playing harder against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

According to the New York Giants cornerback, things don’t always go the way you want them to on the football field. So it is best to move on.

No apologizes. No regrets. It may sound as if he doesn’t care, but that’s the way he plays the game.

Jenkins had a game against the 49ers that had a lot of fans shaking their heads.

Coming off a one-week suspension for failing to attend a Monday practice after the bye week and not informing the coaches of his absence, Jenkins was a major part of the Giants’ 31-21 loss to the then-winless 49ers on Sunday.

The six-year veteran was beaten on an 83-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Beathard to Marquise Goodwin midway through the second quarter and a 47-yarder to Garrett Celek just before halftime on a play where it seemed he made little or no attempt to take the tight end around the 10-yard line.

Jenkins also missed a tackle on a 21-yard run by running back Carlos Hyde in the third quarter and he slipped covering a pass that probably should have been intercepted later in the game.

”I mean I’m a DB,” Jenkins said after practice Thursday. ”Every game is not going to be perfect. I know that, y’all know that. He came out, he took me deep. Nice caught ball. Just move on and keep playing football.”

Jenkins blamed the missed tackles on poor technique rather than a lack of effort. When pushed about his effort, he said he has had only one bad game as a Giant since joining the team last season and earning Pro Bowl honors.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said he talked to Jenkins.

”He obviously agreed he didn’t have his best game and he realizes that,” Spagnuolo said. ”We had a good talk, really good. He wants to do that, he’s ready to go, I love that guy. He’s all in, he gives everything he’s got. He missed a few tackles, it was more technique than anything, we thought when looking at it and I’m sure he’ll be better this week.”

That doesn’t mean Jenkins will have a different approach.

”I’m coming out to play my same game, baby,” he said. ”I’ve been here, what, a year and a half? I’m going to go out there and play like I’ve been for the past year and a half.”

Safety Landon Collins believes Jenkins will put last week behind him.

”Janoris is able to do that anytime, come out and play way better football,” Collins said. ”He knows what he can do, he knows what he wants to do and what he wants to be. So, definitely he’ll come out and be better.”

NOTES: DT Damon Harrison (ankle) practiced on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s workout.

