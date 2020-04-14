Fun fact: Since 1950, there have been two players who have won a Heisman Trophy and a National Championship before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft: Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.

And both of them are available right now.

Much has been made of Newton’s exit in Carolina, but what about Winston?

While other notable free agent quarterbacks have been swept up by hungry NFL teams, including Tom Brady by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Teddy Bridgewater by the Carolina Panthers, the defending NFL passing yards leader is still up for grabs – and no one really knows where he’ll land.

One thing is for sure, however: With a talented, quarterback-heavy draft on the horizon, the market only seems to be shrinking, meaning Winston might be competing for a backup position next season.

Looking like Jameis will have to start off as a backup this year (via B/R’s @nfldraftscout) pic.twitter.com/gW8Bc69aoD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 12, 2020

Winston is not in the same boat as Newton, who missed the final 14 games of the 2019 season.

Jameis finished his fifth professional season with some gaudy numbers. Not only did he lead the league in passing yards, he threw for the most yards per game (319.3) and finished second in passing touchdowns (33), three behind NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

But, he also led the league in interceptions (30) and was sacked 47 times, second most in the NFL. In fact, he was the first quarterback to join the 30-30 club – 30 or more touchdowns and 30 or more interceptions.

His final throw of the 2019 NFL season – and his presumed final throw as a Buccaneer – was a pick-6.

This game-ending pick-six gave Jameis Winston INT No. 30 on the season 😳 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/TdWwW1US2h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

Because of his inconsistency in taking care of the ball, Greg Jennings isn’t convinced that Winston will be given another starting spot to begin the 2020 NFL season, comparing Winston’s value to one of his favorite card games.

“I got him as an ace in a hole … because what he provides, while being good, he’s just as bad.”

.@GregJennings is teaching us his Spades strategy while showing us how teams view Jameis Winston. "An ace is good but it's not guaranteeing me a book. Jameis is good but he's not guaranteeing wins. He's a good option to have but not the best." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/1tRgpleLhl — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 13, 2020

Even though the Buccaneers had a top-five offense in 2019 according to Pro Football Focus, Tampa Bay finished the season 7-9 and failed to make the playoffs. For that reason, Colin Cowherd believes Winston’s stock has dropped in free agency.

“Win, Jameis. Win more, get more offers. It’s not difficult.”

"Cam Newton since the Super Bowl, a .500 QB. No market… That's what this is about. Win games & there's a market. Jameis Winston doesn't win enough." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/HAcpKhVDk0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 10, 2020

Speculation as to where Winston will end up has run rampant. On ESPN’s Get Up, Marcus Spears said he believes Jameis would be the ideal backup for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger is 38 and last season missed 14 games with a shoulder injury.

“I’m thinking Pittsburgh because of Mike Tomlin and culture,” Spears said. “Obviously, Big Ben Roethlisberger is there, and he is kind of in that same sloshy vein as Jameis … that type of offense that likes to throw ball down the field and take chances. Pittsburgh may be a good landing spot to go sit.”

The New Orleans Saints could also be an option, now that Teddy Bridgewater has moved on and Drew Brees, 41, is nearing the end of his career.

According to Booger McFarland, Jameis would be the perfect fit for the New Orleans offense.

“They need a true backup down in New Orleans. Winston has a ton of talent. He just needs someone to coach him up and help him with the turnovers. Why not Sean Peyton, who is regarded as one of the greatest offensive minds in the National Football League? And he would help fill the Teddy Bridgewater role from last year.”

Also, never count out the Raiders, now stationed in Las Vegas.

Their starter, Derek Carr, finished 2019 with a 7-9 record and has failed to lead his team to the playoffs since he was drafted in 2014.

Peter Schrager believes that Winston would be a good fit with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

“There is one guy that I could think of out there in Las Vegas: Jon Gruden. Jameis has the arm, Jameis is a leader – all the intangibles that you want, it’s there. I’d be fascinated to see a Gruden and Jameis combination out in Las Vegas.”

Which HC can get the best out of Jameis Winston? @KyleBrandt and @PSchrags get into it. pic.twitter.com/SEukKGKZbe — GMFB (@gmfb) March 11, 2020

Despite an unclear future, Jameis seems to be drowning out the noise and putting in the work this offseason.

His work ethic, according to Terry Bradshaw, is one of Winston’s most redeeming qualities.

“The one I would want on my team is Jameis Winston. I believe Jameis wants to be great for the right reasons. He wants to be great because he wants to win championships – he has a hard work ethic. If I could coach him, I could help him.”

Who is the better available QB right now: Cam Newton or Jameis Winston? Terry says he sees more of a future with Jameis. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/LlcaUh2A6G — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 6, 2020

While Bradshaw might take Winston over Newton, Tampa Bay did not take him over Tom Brady.

And even Winston was okay with that one.

Jameis Winston said it's an honor that it took the best quarterback of all time to replace him in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/aC5nFLW9O3 — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2020

Jameis is correct – no shame coming in second on that one.

For now, we’ll wait to see if he comes in first or second in his looming quarterback competition.