Jalen Ramsey inactive for 1st time in career for Jaguars

Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is inactive for the first time in his four-year NFL career.

Ramsey, who asked for a trade two weeks ago, flew with the Jaguars to Denver after missing practice all week because of illness, a back injury and the birth of his second child back in Nashville.

Ramsey will be replaced at left cornerback second-year pro Tre Herndon.

The Broncos are without three of their big free agent signings with cornerback DB Kareem Jackson (hamstring) joining sidelined cornerback Bryce Callahan, who underwent a procedure on his left foot last week and will be out for at least a month, and right tackle Ju’Waun James, who hurt his left knee in the opener.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (ankle) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring) are active for Denver.

In Chicago, the Bears will be without five starters against the Minnesota Vikings, including linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Akiem Hicks. Smith is missing the game for personal reasons, according to Bears officials.

Hicks was questionable on the injury report after suffering a knee injury against Washington last Monday night. He went through some light pregame work on the field but was unable to go.

Another surprise absence is guard Kyle Long, who was questionable for the game with a hip injury. Long had the injury earlier in the week but practiced. He then was unable to practice Friday and coach Matt Nagy said Long had a “setback.”

Starting wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and defensive end Bilal Nichols (broken hand) had already been ruled out for the game.

In Los Angeles, Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin is active against the Rams after missing practice time this week with a hip injury. Rookie linebacker Demone Harris is still out after spraining his knee two weeks ago.

Tampa Bay also has its starting offensive line intact, with right tackle Demar Dotson (calf) and center Ryan Jensen (back) both suiting up despite injuries.

In Glendale, Arizona, the Cardinals will be without punter Andy Lee, who hurt his hip in last week’s game against Carolina. Arizona signed Ryan Winslow and put him on the active roster on Saturday. Winslow was with the team through the preseason.