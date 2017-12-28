Jaguars to remove tarps, sell 3,501 more playoff tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars have received permission from the NFL and sponsors to remove tarps from four sections of seats and sell more tickets to the franchise’s first home playoff game since the 1999 season.

Following a presale to season-ticket holders, the Jaguars (10-5) sold out of available tickets in about an hour Wednesday.

The team then approached the league and corporate sponsors who pay to advertise on the tarps about opening up the 3,501 additional seats. The NFL and the sponsors agreed.

The extra tickets will go on sale Friday morning.

The team says ”the demand over the last 48 hours has exceeded expectations.” The Jaguars add they ”are grateful to the league and our gracious sponsors for allowing even more fans to be there to experience the Jaguars’ first home playoff game in nearly two decades.”

The additional seating will increase capacity at EverBank Field to 67,932 for the postseason game.

