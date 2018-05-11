Jaguars sign 4 draft picks, including 4th-rounder Richardson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed four of their seven draft picks, including fourth-rounder Will Richardson.

The Jaguars announced Thursday they also signed sixth-round quarterback Tanner Lee, seventh-round punter Logan Cooke and seventh-round linebacker Leon Jacobs.

Richardson, who is expected to compete with veteran Jermey Parnell at right tackle, was the 129th overall pick. He started 32 games in three seasons at North Carolina State.

Richardson’s contact is worth $2,742,682, including a signing bonus of $327,682.

Lee’s deal is worth $2,507,141 with a signing bonus of $92,141.

Cooke’s contract is worth $2,531,623 with a signing bonus of $71,623. Jacobs’ deal is similar.

