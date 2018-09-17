Jaguars LT Cam Robinson out for season with left knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Robinson, a second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2017, injured his left knee in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-20 victory against New England and left the locker room on crutches.

Coach Doug Marrone and teammates confirmed Monday that Robinson’s season is over.

Center Brandon Linder says “it’s part of the game and it’s terrible to see a guy’s season end like that, especially a guy that was playing at a high level like Cam was.”

Robinson started 20 of 21 games the past two seasons. Fourth-year pro Josh Wells will replace him in the starting lineup, beginning this week against Tennessee.

Wells says “it’s a terrible situation. I hope we can do it justice out there for him. … I think he’ll eventually be better than ever.”