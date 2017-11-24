Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey says he will not play vs Arizona

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey says he will not play Sunday against Arizona.

Ramsey was added to the team’s injury report Friday after jamming his hand on a pass play in practice. He was limited in practice and is listed as questionable for Jaguars matchup against the Cardinals. When asked in the locker room after practice if he would be able to play on Sunday, Ramsey replied, ”Nah.” When asked a second time if he was playing Sunday, Ramsey replied, ”No, I am not playing.”

Three other players are also listed as questionable, including starting offensive linemen Jermey Parnell (knee) and Patrick Omameh (quadriceps). Parnell has missed the Jaguars last two games while Omameh was inactive for last week’s game against Cleveland.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns did not practice this week due to an ankle sprain and has been ruled out for a second straight game. Reserve linebacker Donald Payne is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Kicker Josh Lambo was limited in practice this week with a rib injury but was not on Friday’s injury report, an indication he’ll be available to play against Arizona.

