Jaguars-Dolphins Capsule Preview

JACKSONVILLE (4-10) at MIAMI (7-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Dolphins by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jacksonville 4-8-2, Miami 8-6

SERIES RECORD – Series tied 4-4

LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Dolphins 23-20, Sept. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK —Jaguars lost to Redskins 16-13; Dolphins lost at Vikings 41-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jaguars No. 30, Dolphins No. 17

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (19), PASS (25).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (19), PASS (2).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29) RUSH (18), PASS (29).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Jaguars are playing in Miami for just third time. … Coach Doug Marrone is 3-1 against Miami. .. Despite team records, Jaguars have outgained opponents by 11 yards, while Dolphins have been outgained by 100 yards per game, 1,402 total. Miami franchise record is 1,321 in 1967. … Jaguars have lost nine of past 10 games. They’ve scored one offensive touchdown in past three games, worst such stretch in franchise history. In three games since QB Cody Kessler replaced Blake Bortles, Jaguars have totaled 658 yards, including season-low 192 last week. … Kessler threw for 57 yards last week but had career-high 68 yards rushing. … Jacksonville’s turnover differential of minus-12 is tied for third worst in NFL. … Jaguars are allowing completion percentage of 61.5, second lowest in NFL. … Jacksonville has allowed conversion on 2 of 11 fourth downs, stingiest in league. … Jaguars lead NFL in both punt and kickoff coverage. … CB Jalen Ramsey is first Jaguars player to make consecutive Pro Bowls since RB Maurice Jones-Drew did it three consecutive years (2009-11). … Miami is allowing 6.2 yards per play, second highest in NFL. … Dolphins rank second in NFL with 20 interceptions, and are tied for fourth with turnover differential of plus-9. … Dolphins have 24 sacks, second lowest in league. … Miami is converting less than 31 percent on third down, second worst overall. … Dolphins tied franchise record last week by allowing nine sacks. … QB Ryan Tannehill has won nine consecutive home starts. He has 17 TDs, only four interceptions and 129.4 rating in his past six home games. … Tannehill has thrown for 16 touchdowns in 221 passes, third-best rate in league. … For first time in franchise history, Dolphins have two rookies with interception returns for TDs: Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jerome Baker. … Dolphins’ first home game since last-second TD on pass-laterals-run to beat Patriots. … Fantasy tip: Last week Miami rookie RB Kalen Ballage had career-high 123 rush yards, including 75-yard run for first career TD. He’ll likely get more snaps with Dolphins rushing leader Frank Gore sidelined by sprained foot.