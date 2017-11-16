Jaguars-Browns Capsule

JACKSONVILLE (6-3) vs. CLEVELAND (0-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Jaguars by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jaguars 5-4, Browns 2-7

SERIES RECORD – Jaguars lead 11-5

LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Browns 24-6, Oct. 19, 2014

LAST WEEK – Jaguars beat Chargers 20-17, OT; Browns lost to Lions 38-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jaguars No. 10, Browns No. 32

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (1), PASS (23)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (25), PASS (1)

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (17), PASS (24)

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (4), PASS (17)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Tied for AFC South lead with Tennessee, Jaguars have won three straight for first time since 2013 and are three games over .500 for first time since 2010. … Jacksonville is 6-2 in Cleveland. … Defense, dubbed ”Sacksonville,” leads NFL in sacks (35), yards passing per game (165.1), and points allowed (134). … Jags will experience first cold, wintry game of season as weather forecast calls for blustery conditions and temperatures in low 30s. … Jacksonville leads league in rushing, averaging 163 yards per game. … Jags’ offensive line has done great job protecting QB Blake Bortles, allowing 14 sacks. … RB Leonard Fournette was held to 33 yards on 17 carries last week after missing previous two games. Fournette rushed for season-high 181 yards in Week 5 at Pittsburgh. … Jags safety Tashaun Gipson, who played four seasons for Browns, spiced up game with harsh comments about Cleveland’s front office, predicting Jacksonville shutout and that Browns will go 0-16. Gipson said he wasn’t being disrespectful, but his words were topic in Cleveland locker room all week. … Though winless, Browns have shown improvement in recent weeks. … Coach Hue Jackson 1-24 in two seasons, second worst 25-game stretch in league history. … Jackson’s job security could hinge on Browns getting win or two over final seven weeks. … Browns WR Corey Coleman returns after missing seven games with broken right hand. Coleman gives offense – and rookie QB DeShone Kizer – much-needed playmaking threat. … Kizer suffered bruised ribs last week but returned to game. … Browns allowing just 107 rushing yards per game. … Fantasy Tip: Browns RB Isaiah Crowell rushed for season-high 90 yards last week on 16 carries and could get more touches with weather expected to affect passing games.

