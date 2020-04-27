Jaguars agree to terms with 18 undrafted free agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents, including running backs James Robinson and Tavien Feaster.

Robinson or Feaster should have a decent shot at making the team’s 53-man roster because Jacksonville didn’t address the position in free agency or the NFL draft and tried to trade starter Leonard Fournette.

Robinson ran for 4,444 yards and 44 touchdowns during four seasons at Illinois State. Feaster played three years at Clemson before transferring to South Carolina. He was the Gamecocks’ leading rusher last season, finishing with 572 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars released kicker Jon Brown, linebacker Austin Calitro, offensive lineman Donnell Greene, receiver Charone Peake and receiver/cornerback Jayson Stanley.

Jacksonville’s other undrafted free agents: San Diego State cornerback Luq Barcoo, Miami (Ohio) defensive tackle Doug Costin, Georgia Tech running back Nathan Cottrell, North Dakota State tight end Ben Ellefson, Central Florida linebacker Nate Evans, Florida receiver Josh Hammond, Wake Forest cornerback Amari Henderson, Baylor long-snapper Ross Matiscik, Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Steven Nielson, Ohio offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, Georgia safety J.R. Reed, Notre Dame College receiver Marvelle Ross, Army fullback Connor Slomka, Missouri offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Arizona cornerback Kobe Williams and Georgia State kicker Brandon Wright.