Jags’ Ramsey fires back at Chiefs ‘return specialist’ Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn’t view Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill as much of a matchup concern.

At least not as a receiver.

Ramsey fired back at Hill on Thursday, pointing out that his two Pro Bowl appearances came as a returner.

“I don’t like how whoever has made it a matchup me against Tyreek,” Ramsey said three days before the Chiefs (4-0) host the Jaguars (3-1).

“He’s good for what he does for their team. He made All-Pro as a return specialist. Let’s get that right — as a return specialist — his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist — return specialist — two years.

“I made All-Pro in my position as a corner, went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it’s not a wide receiver versus corner matchup, so we can get that out of the way off the bat.”

Hill called Ramsey a “great player, obviously” a day earlier, but Ramsey seemed to take offense to some of Hill’s other remarks.

“He obviously thinks high of himself, so he’s all right, I guess,” Hill said. “I can’t wait to line up against him, and I hope he presses me.”

Ramsey is expected to shadow Hill all over the field in a game that features the NFL’s No. 1 offense against the league’s top-rated defense. And since Ramsey and the Jags play primarily press coverage, Hill will get his wish.

“If you look at my film, what do I do every week?” Ramsey said. “I play press, right? Every week, no matter who I’m playing, so if he wants smoke, it’ll get there.”

Hill has 23 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has 159 catches for 2,140 yards and 16 scores in three seasons. He also has four punt returns for touchdowns, including one this season, and one kickoff return for a score as a rookie.

Hill had nine catches for 54 yards Monday night at Denver.

“I’m always up for a challenge,” Hill said. “He’s a great player, and I’m always up for a challenge. To get my name out there more I need to go up against more talents like him, you know what I’m saying? I’m not calling (Broncos cornerback) Chris Harris or nobody else bad, but he is the top dog right now, so I can’t wait.”

Even that didn’t seem to satisfy Ramsey, who has 13 tackles and a pass breakup this season.

“I just wish he would have picked a side,” said Ramsey, who dropped a would-be interception last week against the New York Jets. “Either I’m just all right or I’m the top dog. Pick a side. If I’m the top dog, but I’m just all right, that means he doesn’t think that any corner in the league is good. And that’s not true.”