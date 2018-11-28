Jags’ Marrone has ‘high level of concern’ for injured Ramsey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey against division rival Indianapolis on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone says he has a “high level of concern” regarding Ramsey’s availability against the Colts. Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of a knee injury and might not do any on-field work all week.

Marrone says “we have two games in (five) days, and he has a legitimate thing that he’s dealing with. I think it’ll be tough. I think we’ll have a better idea later in the week, but I do have a high level of concern.”

The Jaguars (3-8) host the Colts (6-5) and then play at Tennessee next Thursday night.

Safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) and receiver DJ Chark (quadriceps) also missed practice Wednesday.