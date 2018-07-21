Jacksonville Jaguars training camp capsule

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (12-7)

OPEN CAMP: July 26, Jacksonville

LAST YEAR: Earned first postseason berth since 2007 and made surprising run to AFC championship game, when Jaguars led New England by 10 points in fourth quarter before losing 24-20. Rode one of league’s top defenses – featuring Pro Bowlers A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, Yannick Ngakoue and Jalen Ramsey – to most successful season in nearly two decades. RB Leonard Fournette and LT Cam Robinson, both rookies, helped Jacksonville lead league in rushing.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: All-Pro LG Andrew Norwell, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, CB D.J. Hayden, WRs Donte Moncrief and DJ Chark.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: WRs Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns, LB Paul Posluszny, CB Aaron Colvin, TE Marcedes Lewis, RB Chris Ivory, LG Patrick Omameh.

CAMP NEEDS: Stay healthy. Develop chemistry between QB Blake Bortles and revamped receiving corps that features newcomers Moncrief, Chark and Seferian-Jenkins. Bolster running game – Norwell should help – that faltered late last season, especially in playoffs. Stout defense returns 10 of 11 starters, which should allow coordinator Todd Wash to make seamless tweaks to stunts, blitzes and coverages to become more diverse.

EXPECTATIONS: With nearly every key starter and entire coaching staff back, Jaguars expect to be AFC contenders in Doug Marrone’s second season. They surely will be trendy pick to win AFC South and make consecutive postseason appearances for first time since 1998-99.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL