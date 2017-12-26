Italian Fill and Innerhofer 1-2 in Bormio downhill training

BORMIO, Italy (AP) Italian skiers Peter Fill and Christof Innerhofer led the opening downhill training session as the World Cup circuit returned to the Stelvio course on Tuesday after a three-year absence.

Fill clocked nearly two minutes for a 0.08-second advantage over Innerhofer.

Olympic champion Matthias Mayer placed third, 0.18 back, with fellow Austrian Hannes Reichelt in fourth.

Dominik Paris was fifth to put three Italians in the top five on their home course.

Two skiers were injured in crashes and airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. Henrik von Appen of Chile was diagnosed with broken tibia and fibula bones while Matteo De Vettori of Italy had a deep cut on his arm, organizers said.

For the last three years, this downhill was contested in nearby Santa Caterina Valfurva.

A second training session is scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the downhill race on Thursday and an Alpine combined on Friday.