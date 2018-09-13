Indianapolis waives Swoope, activates practice squad player

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have waived veteran tight end Erik Swoope and activated defensive tackle Jihad Ward from the practice squad.

Swoope originally signed with Indy as an undrafted rookie at the University of Miami where he played basketball. He spent most of his first two seasons on the practice squad and finished last season on injured reserve.

He started four of 18 games and had 16 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Ward was cut by Dallas before joining the Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 3.

He was Oakland’s fourth-round pick in 2016. Ward appeared in 21 games, with 33 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.